Sister of Charity of Nazareth Amina Bejos led a group of students in a prayer for peace on the sidewalk in front of Presentation Academy Sept. 22. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students at Presentation Academy participated in various activities to mark Peace Week, observed Sept. 16-23, with International Day of Peace celebrated Sept. 21.

Students prayed together, took part in a walk for peace, created a peace creed, made Tibetan peace flags, which they hung around the school building, and discussed what peace looks like around the world, according to an announcement from the school.