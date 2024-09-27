Respect Life Month – Public policy can help shape culture of life

Jason Hall

We are celebrating our third Respect Life Month since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Whole Women’s Health overturned Roe v. Wade. The realization of this long-sought goal now leads us to sober reflection on the work that remains.

Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey prohibiting any “undue burden” on access to abortion, presented a clear obstacle to the building up of a culture of life. The fall of that legal regime, however, is by no means the end of the story.

Public opinion has always been divided on the question of abortion, and now that the question of how to regulate abortion and protect women and unborn life has returned to the political arena, we can see that more clearly than ever. What was once a judge-made ruling, with little textual support that the U.S. Constitution guaranteed a right to abortion, is now becoming a clear, textual right in many state constitutions as legislators debate the issue and voters approve amendments in states across the country.

The economic, relational and social pressures that led women to seek abortion over the past 50 years also remain very real today. Though the numbers are disputed, there is considerable evidence that the total number of abortions in 2023 was actually higher than in 2022, the last full year before the Dobbs decision.

None of this should lead us to despair. In fact, the situation presents us with many opportunities to engage in new ways to show the love of Christ, minister to the vulnerable and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life.

The pro-life movement’s achievements have included not only the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but also the creation and support of countless ministries to women and families in vulnerable circumstances. Crisis pregnancy centers, Rachel’s Vineyard retreats and the provision of foster care and adoption services, are just a few of the many ways Catholics have lovingly accompanied those considering or impacted by abortion.

There are also many approaches that can be taken in the realm of public policy that can make a difference. These proposals make for good policy in their own right, but also serve to meet the needs of women and families who might otherwise seek abortion.

• Kentucky legislators have been considering several proposals to increase access to paid family leave, especially around the birth or adoption of a child. Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed HB 179, allowing a new insurance product to be included in benefits packages for private sector employees, to provide paid family leave.

We are hopeful this leads to more widespread availability of leave, especially among smaller and non-profit employers. We are also working on legislation to expand paid leave for state employees.

• The Catholic Conference of Kentucky is engaged in a broad-based effort to explore ways to improve the availability, affordability and quality of child care throughout Kentucky. Child care is a critical concern for families, especially those who are economically vulnerable.

• Another way to alleviate economic pressures is through pro-family tax policy. Child tax credits and the Earned Income Tax Credits are policies that can be adopted or expanded at both the federal and state levels, and can make a dramatic difference.

While we have seen a recent uptick in the number of abortions in the United States, that follows decades of steady decline. That decline was caused, in large part, by efforts made to support pregnant women in vulnerable circumstances.

There is every reason to hope that a renewal and expansion of those efforts will strengthen families and protect unborn human life.

Jason Hall is the executive director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky.