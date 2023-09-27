Faith Fair offers ways to connect with Catholic Charities

Mike Devine, who serves on the parish council at St. John Chrysostom Church in Eminence, Ky., learned about the Common Earth Gardens program from Catholic Charities representatives Sept. 26. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Mike Devine, who serves on his parish council at St. John Chrysostom Church in Henry County, Ky., attended Catholic Charities’ Sept. 26 Faith Fair to learn how his parish might help.

Walking from table to table in the Holy Family Church Saffin Center, he learned about the dozens of services, programs and volunteer opportunities available through the agency — from the Common Earth Gardens agricultural program to the Sister Visitor Center.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre led a prayer at the opening of Catholic Charities’ Faith Fair Sept. 26 as the agency’s CEO, Lisa DeJaco-Crutcher, right, bowed her head. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

“I wanted to hold up my end of the bargain,” Devine said, noting that his pastor told him that parish council members had more responsibility. “I thought I’d check it out and bring it back” to share what he learned with his parish.

The event opened with prayer led by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre, who prayed that the Faith Fair would “inspire hearts and minds” to volunteer.

He thanked God for Catholic Charities, whose “excellent work and generosity of the staff make known your love to so many.”