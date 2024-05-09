Students crown Mary in May

During May, the month of Mary, Catholic school students are honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary by participating in May crownings. John Paul II Academy students carried flowers during a May crowning at St. John Paul II Church May 1. (Photo Special to The Record) Father Jeff Nicolas, pastor of St. Bernadette Church, led St. Mary Academy students in a procession that was part of a May crowning on the school’s campus May 1. (Photo Special to The Record) St. Albert the Great School third-graders Jack Calabrese, left, and, Elise Horlander processed into the church with flowers during a crowning of the Blessed Virgin Mary May 1. (Photo Special to The Record) Sacred Heart Model School students picked out flowers for the Blessed Virgin Mary during a May crowning on the school’s Lexington Road campus. (Photo Special to The Record) St. John Paul II Academy students placed flowers in vases at the base of the church’s altar during a May crowning May 1. (Photo Special to The Record) Eva Williamson, a second-grader at St. Albert the Great School, placed a crown of flowers on a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary during a May Crowning at St. Albert the Great Church May 1. Eighth-grader, Alyssa Doyle assisted. (Photo Special to The Record)