Wedding Anniversaries Archdiocese of Louisville

Bob and Cindy Huelsman Terrell, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 18. Mrs. Terrell retired from the Kmart and Sears Holding Corp., after 39 years. Mr. Terrell retired from the Painters Union. The couple have three children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Brawner, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 16. Mrs. Brawner, the former Carla Kuffner, retired from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield after 42 years. Mr. Brawner retired after 40 years from several companies, including American Printing House for the Blind, Olympic Stain, Grindmaster and Grand Soft Equipment. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Jake and Donna Dillman, members of St Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 18. Mr. Dillman retired from Louisville Gas & Electric after 32 years of service. Mrs. Dillman retired from the Bullitt County school system. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.