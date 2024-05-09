Bulletin Board — May 9, 2024

SERVICES, RETREATS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on May 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow in the hospitality room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Louisville Ursuline Associate Community will host a “Come and See” event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 18 at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 3115 Lexington Road. The session will include prayer and fellowship. For more information or to register, contact Jane Cruthirds, Lauren Hitron or Lisa Steiner at associates@ursulineslou.org.

SUPPORT GROUP

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program of Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers to visit with residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The program aims to lift the voices of people living in these facilities, “working on their behalf to resolve care concerns, educating them on their rights and advocating for improved quality of life,” according to Catholic Charities. Volunteers will be trained to serve as Friendly Visitors or Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen. For more information, visit cclou.org/volunteer/.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on May 14 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Good Shepherd Benevolence Fund. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will hold a reunion weekend celebrating all classes ending in “4” May 31 to June 2. The reunion will include classes that graduated from Angela Merici and Bishop David high schools.

The weekend will begin with a “Mix and Mingle” at Holy Cross on May 31. Individual classes will host various events around Louisville June 1. A special reunion Mass will be celebrated on June 2.

For more information, contact Jacki Loftus at jloftus@holycrosshs.com.

Mercy Academy’s class of 1960 is invited to a luncheon at King Fish Restaurant, 3021 River Road, at 11:30 a.m. May 14. To make reservations, contact Ann Wassing Hager at 314-3065.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Father Joe Rankin will hold Bible study on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The next dates and topics are:

May 21, Pentecost — “These people are all drunk!”

May 28, Corpus Christi — “Eat and Run.”

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event May 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Ann Marie Holas-Dryps of Norton Heart & Vascular Institute will present “Know Your Numbers for Heart Attack Prevention.”

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, will host a regional gathering for women May 31-June 2 at St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House in St. Meinrad, Ind.

The theme is “Eucharistic Living” and will include presentations, Mass and opportunities for reflection and conversation.

The cost, including room and meals, is $275. The cost is $110 for commuters. For more information or to register by May 13, visit womenofthechurch.org/.

Family Renewal Project will present “Introduction to Theology of the Body,” intended for individuals over 18, as a four-part series at two locations:

St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, will host the course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21. It will be taught by Amanda and Preston French. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/TOB1524.

St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will host the course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 28 and June 4, 11 and 18. It will be taught by Vincent and Lucia Ricketts. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/TOB5624.

The cost at both locations is $20 per person and $30 per couple or family. College students, missionaries and clergy may attend for free.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes, including:

“Seeking Peace During Global Violence: Thomas Merton and the Spirituality of Non-violent Resistance,” May 20, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Introduction to Sacraments, May 22, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: https://archlouff.org/. Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette church is exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

May 16 and 17: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate Part II.

May 23 and 24 Essentials in Planning of a Funeral presented by Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.