Catholics invited to help organize Great Novena, a nine-year prayer initiative

Nine years from now, the year 2033 will mark the 2000th anniversary of Christ’s death and resurrection, as well as the first Pentecost.

With that in mind, two local men are organizing a prayer initiative, a Great Novena, that will begin this year and culminate in 2033. The goal is “to foster a Catholic Church in Louisville that is on fire for God, full of families young and old, and working together in unity to serve our communities with the mind and heart of Jesus,” an announcement about the effort said.

Bryan Cain and John Sohl are looking for lay Catholics to join them in organizing the effort. An information session about the initiative is planned May 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Assumption’s Patterson Education Center, 424 S. Fifth St.

Participants are asked to RSVP by calling Cain at 330-413-4320 or Sohl at 428-6757. Light refreshments will be served. More information is available at greatnovena.com or by emailing john@greatnovena.com.