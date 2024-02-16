Student starts collective-giving initiative

Mary Shea Ballantine, a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, has formed a collective-giving initiative for high school girls.

Impact100 Junior is based on the model of the nonprofit organization Impact100 Louisville, whose mission is to transform communities through collective giving.

According to a press release from Impact100 Louisville, the junior initiative aims to organize 100 high school girls to donate $103 each. Their gifts will fund a grant to a local nonprofit organization focused on education.

The student-led initiative has an executive board composed of Ballantine and three other high schoolers — Claire Sexton, a junior at Sacred Heart, Claire Lowery, a sophomore at DuPont Manual High School, and Ashley Kara, a junior at Louisville Collegiate School. For more information or to join the initiative, contact the group at junior@impact100louisville.org.