Samantha Snyder, a sophomore at Sacred Heart Academy, wrote 100 letters and handed them out to guests served by the Cathedral of the Assumption’s Sandefur Dining Hall on Jan. 14.

Samantha chose letter writing as a personal project for a leadership course.

The letters were meant to “brighten” the day of the individuals who come for lunch at the dining hall.