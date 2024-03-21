Stations of the Cross planned during Holy Week

A St. Athanasius School students portrayed the moment Jesus fell while carrying his cross during a Living Stations of the Cross in 2023. (Record Photo by Jennifer Jenkins)

Stations of the Cross will be prayed and reenacted around the Archdiocese of Louisville during Holy Week, including at:

St. Bartholomew Church’s Hispanic/Latino community will present a “Living Stations of the Cross” on Good Friday, March 29, at 5 p.m. A cast of 30-50 people will portray the stations. They will begin outside on the parish grounds, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, depicting Jesus’ journey to Calvary with prayer and reflections.

"Way of the Cross: A Walk for Justice," a 1.5-mile ecumenical Stations of the Cross, will begin in downtown Louisville at 9:30 a.m. on Good Friday, March 29. The walk will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Chestnut Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets. For more information, contact Lisa Steiner at lisapsteiner@gmail.com or 533-4040.

The Living Stations of the Cross, presented by St. Athanasius School students, will be offered several times during Holy Week. All are invited to the presentations held in the church, 5915 Outer Loop. Dates and times are March 25 at 6 p.m. and March 26 at 10 a.m. On March 28, te devotion will begin with fifth graders and kindergarteners enacting the Passover at 1 p.m. and sixth and seventh graders presenting the stations at 1:15 p.m.

