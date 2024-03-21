Bulletin Board — March 21, 2024

LENT

“Way of the Cross: A Walk for Justice,” a 1.5-mile ecumenical Stations of the Cross, will begin in downtown Louisville at 9:30 a.m. on Good Friday, March 29. The walk will start at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Chestnut Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

For more information, contact Lisa Steiner at lisapsteiner@gmail.com or 533-4040.

The Living Stations of the Cross, presented by St. Athanasius School students, will be offered several times during Holy Week. All are invited to the presentations held in the church, 5915 Outer Loop.

March 25 at 6 p.m.

March 26 at 10 a.m.

March 28 will begin with fifth graders and kindergarteners enacting the Passover at 1 p.m. and sixth and seventh graders presenting the stations at 1:15 p.m.

Święconka, a Polish Catholic tradition of blessing food for Easter Sunday, will be offered in Epiphany Church’s Parish House, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, March 30 at noon. Pronounced shvien-tzon-kah, Święconka invites Catholics to bring baskets of food samples or ingredients for Easter Sunday to be blessed on Holy Saturday. To learn more about the tradition, visit www.ECCLou.org. For more information, call Stacey Smith at 780-1323 or stacey@ecclou.org.

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on March 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special-needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The annual Chrism Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on March 26 at 7 p.m.

During the liturgy, the archbishop will bless and consecrate the holy oils used by parishes throughout the year. Priests in attendance will also renew their promises.

The liturgy is expected to last about an hour and a half. It will be followed by a reception.

On-street parking is free after 6 p.m. and a parking garage is available next door to the Cathedral.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 181 Rangeland Road, on April 6. Mass will be at 9 a.m. and will be followed by devotion and reconciliation. The devotion includes adoration and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament and sacred music by Rita Michalak.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host its next VENTUS — a service with eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on April 3. Adoration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. All are welcome. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Volunteers are needed to mow lawns for some of Catholic Charities’ refugee clients April 1 through Sept. 9. Volunteers need to bring their own mower and commit to mowing every other week. Contact Karen at kpate@archlou.org for more information.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, needs volunteers to assist at the front desk, answer phone calls and let guests into the building. The center also needs volunteers to work with the expanding Dare to Care services. Those who are interested should call the center at 776-0262 or visit to fill out a volunteer information form.

ORGANIZATIONS

Father Pat Dolan, chaplain for the St. Serra Club of Louisville, will speak on “Relationships Among Priests” at 11:30 a.m. on April 1 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. Non-members who wish to attend should call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Catholic Single Adults Club is hosting singles aged 50 and over for dinner at Applebee’s on March 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, call 553-1476.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Members of St. Vincent de Paul School’s class of 1955 are invited to attend a reunion this summer. For more information, contact Bonita Hyberger McCubbins at 241-9675 or Sharon Guenthner at 222-0266 or 579-0376.

St. Margaret Mary School’s class of 1974 is planning a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 14. All members of the class of 1974 are asked to visit the planning committee’s website at https://sites.google.com/view/smm7450/home for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The St. Raphael Green Giants Environmental Team is hosting a presentation by Dr. John Hans Gilderbloom called “Challenges and Champions: Cities Lead the Way to Solving Climate Chaos.” It will be offered on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Raphael Room, 2141 Lancashire Ave.

The Alzheimer’s Association will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at Nazareth Home Highlands Campus, 2000 Newburg Road, March 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Barbara Staats will give the presentation, part of the home’s Community Education Series.

This event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Advance registration is encouraged and can be made at https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.