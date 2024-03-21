Holy Trinity wins Quick Recall championship

The Catholic Schools Academic League (CSAL) held its fourth- and fifth-grade Quick Recall tournament March 12 at St. Albert the Great School.

Holy Trinity School Green defeated Holy Trinity School Blue 23-19 in one semi-final match and Holy Trinity School White defeated St. Martha School 27-15 in the other semi-final match.

In the championship match, Holy Trinity Green tied with Holy Trinity White 19-19, sending the match into overtime. Holy Trinity Green won the tournament 5-2.

Twenty-five teams from 22 schools participated in the fourth- and fifth-grade league this season. CSAL, in its 34th year, coordinates Quick Recall matches during the regular season and tournament play for Louisville-area schools. For more information, contact Lisa Kleyer at 425-3940, ext. 103, or csalqr@hotmail.com.