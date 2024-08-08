Wedding Anniversaries — August 8, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. David Rice, members of St. Gabriel Church, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on July 10. Mrs. Rice, the former Michelle Minch, and Mr. Rice both work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The couple have one child.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Butler, members of St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky., celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 16. Mrs. Butler, the former Doris McLarney, is a homemaker. Mr. Butler served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is retired from DuPont. The couple have two children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Levett Jr., members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11. Mrs. Levett, the former Crystal Wales, retired from teaching in Jefferson County Public Schools after 22 years of service. Mr. Levett retired from maintenance at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church after 20 years of service. The couple have two children.

Dennis and Mary Katherine “Kitty” Riggs, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15. Mrs. Riggs, the former Kitty Kelly, is a retired travel agent. Mr. Riggs is retired from his work as CEO of the Community Foundation of Louisville and as an NFL football referee. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.



Annie and Terry McDonald, members of St. James Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17. Mrs. McDonald, the former Mary Ann O’Daniel, is a dental hygienist. Mr. McDonald retired from management in 2018 after 22 years with Wolverine Worldwide Inc. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.



Mr. and Mrs. Earl L. Sandusky Sr., members of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Aug. 6. Mrs. Sandusky, the former Doris Jean Luckett, retired from the Calvary Elementary School lunchroom. Mr. Sandusky retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service and retired from auctioneering for May and Parman after 47 years. The couple have eight children, 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Hatcher, members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Thomas More churches, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. Mrs. Hatcher, the former Pamela Cecil, worked as an ophthalmology tech for more than 40 years. Mr. Hatcher retired from Louisville Gas and Electric after 40 years. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.