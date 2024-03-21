Sacred Heart basketball team makes Kentucky history

Members of Sacred Heart Academy’s basketball team celebrated on the court after winning the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., March 16. This is the Valkyries’ fourth consecutive state basketball championship. (Photo Special to The Record by Eva Carias)

Sacred Heart Academy’s basketball team won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Sweet Sixteen state championship in a game against McCracken County High School May 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

This was the Valkyries’ fourth consecutive state championship. Sacred Heart is the first team in Kentucky history to win four consecutive state basketball titles.

Junior Zakiyah Johnson was named Sweet Sixteen MVP for the third year in a row. Seniors Reagan Bender and Angelina Pelayo were named to the All-Tournament team.