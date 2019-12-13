By The Record Archdiocesan NewsDecember 13, 2019 St. Xavier student places in national trivia contest Carson Ching, a junior at St. Xavier High School, placed second in the National Francophone Culture Trivia Contest, which tested participants on their knowledge of French-speaking countries. Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts The Record The Record newspaper is published by the Archdiocese of Louisville and covers the Catholic community of Central Kentucky. In print, the paper is mailed to more than 60,000 households each Thursday, 50 weeks a year. It was established in 1879. Latest Posts By The Record Metro council overturns disputed landmark status Ministries for those with same-sex attraction and their families offered New endowment fund added at CEF Previous articleOur Lady of Guadalupe honored Next articleSacred Heart School for the Arts presents ‘The Nutcracker’ Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.