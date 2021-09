A free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be offered to those ages 12 and older at the Catholic Enrichment Center by Dr. Beverly M. Gaines Sept. 18.

Vaccines will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the center, 3146 West Broadway. For more information or to sign up ahead of time, call 776-0262.

Those who are still deciding whether or not to receive the vaccine will be accepted as walk-ins the day of the clinic.