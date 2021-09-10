Wedding Anniversaries

Charles and Martha Corrigan, members of St. Brigid and St. James churches, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 15. Mrs. Corrigan, the former Martha Ruhl, is a homemaker. Mr. Corrigan retired from American Air Filter after 37 years and from Churchill Downs Mutuels after 20 years. The couple have seven children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ronald and Paula Denzik Richards, members of St. Albert the Great Church, celebrated their 60th anniversary on Aug. 19. Mr. Richards is the owner of Richards-Klein Sheet Metal Fabricators. Mrs. Richards is a homemaker. The couple have four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.