‘Race for Grace’ event to benefit backside ministry

The Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy will hold an online “Race for Grace” fundraising event April 26 at 7 p.m.

Kenny Troutt, owner of WinStar Farm in Versailles, Ky., will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. He has won the Kentucky Derby twice, the Preakness Stakes once and the Belmont Stakes three times. He is the owner of 2018 Triple Crown Winner Justify. He and his wife, Lisa, are long-time supporters of the Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy.

The evening will also include a virtual auction, according to the event website. The auction will begin April 22 at midnight and conclude April 28 at midnight.

The KRTC offers ecumenical worship services in English and Spanish each week. A network of churches, including Epiphany, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Edward churches fill various volunteer roles at Christ Chapel, located on the backside of Churchill Downs.

Proceeds from the dinner support the chaplaincy’s ministry to track workers at four race tracks in Kentucky and Ohio. To access the auction or to view the event, visit kychaplaincy.org.