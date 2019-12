Sacred Heart School for the Arts will present “The Nutcracker” at the Ursuline Arts Center, 3113 Lexington Road, Dec. 13, 14 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 15 and 21 at 2 p.m.

A sensory-friendly performance, for individuals with sensory-processing needs, will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 13.

Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com or at the door.