St. Xavier principal wins national leadership award

Record Staff Report

Amy Sample, St. Xavier High School’s principal, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Department of Education.

The national Terrel H. Bell Award “recognizes outstanding school leaders and the vital role they play in guiding students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances,” said a press release from the department.

Paul Colistra, St. Xavier’s president, said Sample has introduced innovative programs and curriculum and has challenged faculty and staff to “think differently.”

“Principal Sample has worked tirelessly to fulfill her vision of creating an inclusive, engaging and dynamic learning environment where all students are empowered to reach their full potential,” Colistra said. “Amy winning this award is a testament not only to her leadership but also to our outstanding faculty and staff who work collaboratively each day to positively impact the lives of our students.”

Sample began her career at St. Xavier as an English teacher in 2018. She served as assistant principal and was named principal in 2020. She is the first woman to serve as principal in the school’s history.

“I am humbled to receive this award and grateful I can lead an amazing group of mission-driven faculty members committed to upholding the tradition established by the Xaverian Brothers when they founded our school 160 years ago,” said Sample. “Together, we are fostering an environment where all students are welcome, can thrive, and are prepared for life after St. X.”

The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, and principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the Blue Ribbon Schools application process, said the release. St. Xavier High School was named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School for the fifth time on Sept. 19.

Sample and eight other recipients nationwide will be recognized during the Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November.