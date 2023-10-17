Mercy teacher among five named to St. Meinrad board of overseers

Ryan Renoud, a member of St. William Church, has been named a member of the Board of Overseers for St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Renoud, a theology teacher at Mercy Academy, earned bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and theology from the Angelicum Pontifical University in Rome in 2006 and 2009 respectively. He earned a master of theology post-master terminal degree from Harvard University in 2011, according to an Oct. 9 press release from St. Meinrad.

Renoud is also the owner of OK Awning. He is a member of the FBI Citizens Academy, Knights of Columbus and past president of the Pontifical University student representative association.

Four other individuals were also named to the board, according to the release. They are:

Kyle King, an optometrist and owner of Evansville Eyecare Associates; John Lechleiter, retired CEO of Eli Lilly and Company; Matthew Nix, president and CEO of Nix Companies; and Jeffrey Terhune, a financial advisor at RW Baird and Co.