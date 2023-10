Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for couples marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of marriage in 2023 on Nov. 26 at noon.

The liturgy will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., and will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel.

Pre-registration, which is required, can be made by calling your parish office. The registration deadline is Nov. 10.