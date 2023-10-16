Sister of Charity of Nazareth Gwendolyn McMahon dies at 88

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Gwendolyn McMahon, formerly Sister Matthew, died Oct. 11 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 88 and had been an SCN for 61 years.

Sister McMahon, a native of Boston, ministered in elementary education for the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky., and St. Pius X School and in Tennessee and Massachusetts.

Sister McMahon also served as the administrator for Nazareth Home from 1984 to 1991 and later worked as a crisis counselor.

She served her congregation as the co-director of the continuing development commission at Nazareth, the community supervisor for the Nashville Diocese and as northern regional.

She is survived by her extended family and members of her religious community.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m. on Oct. 18. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Church in Nazareth, Ky. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.