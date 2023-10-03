St. Vincent de Paul receives James Graham Brown grant

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Louisville announced Oct. 2 that it has received a $278,700 grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation to invest in “critical technology and infrastructure needs.”

The funds will be invested in St. Vincent de Paul’s finance, accounting, security and human resources systems which are currently being worked on, according to a press release from the organization.

This grant will allow St. Vincent de Paul “to be more efficient and effective in carrying out our mission,” the release said.

“In order to provide sustainability and growth for our organization, we must first invest in critical technology and infrastructure needs to strengthen operations and free up our staff to focus solely on our mission of housing, feeding and supporting those in need with compassion and dignity,” said Dave Calzi, St. Vincent de Paul’s CEO and executive director.