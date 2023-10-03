Archdiocesan News

‘ACCOMMODATE’ college and career night set for Nov. 2

“ACCOMMODATE 2023: A College and Career Night for Students Seeking Support Services and Post-Secondary Career Opportunities” will be held Nov. 2.

The annual event, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Assumption High School, 2170 Tyler Lane, in the main gym. It will bring together representatives of colleges, universities and alternative post-secondary programs.

They will offer information to parents and students about:

  • How colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students with learning differences.
  • Alternatives to a four-year college track.
  • The availability of community resources to support college students.
  • Post-secondary career opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public and no advance registration is required. For more information, contact Vivian Cornell at vcornell@archlou.org or 585-3291.

