‘ACCOMMODATE’ college and career night set for Nov. 2

“ACCOMMODATE 2023: A College and Career Night for Students Seeking Support Services and Post-Secondary Career Opportunities” will be held Nov. 2.
The annual event, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Assumption High School, 2170 Tyler Lane, in the main gym. It will bring together representatives of colleges, universities and alternative post-secondary programs.
They will offer information to parents and students about:
- How colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students with learning differences.
- Alternatives to a four-year college track.
- The availability of community resources to support college students.
- Post-secondary career opportunities.
The event is free and open to the public and no advance registration is required. For more information, contact Vivian Cornell at vcornell@archlou.org or 585-3291.