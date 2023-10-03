Bishop David alumni donate to Holy Cross High School

Holy Cross High School President Danielle Wiegandt spoke to alumni of the former Bishop David High School during their 55-year reunion last month. The class of 1968 donated more than $90,000 to the Holy Cross to create two scholarships. (Photo Special to The Record)

Members of Bishop David High School’s class of 1968 recently donated more than $90,000 to Holy Cross High School.

The money was raised in honor of the class’ 55th reunion, celebrated at the end of September with an event at Churchill Downs.

The funds have been used to establish an endowed scholarship in memory of J. Bryan Smith, a member of the class of 1968, and a scholarship in memory of Father John Caskey, according to the school.

Bishop David, an all-boys school, was open from 1960 to 1984. It closed after the 1983-84 school year and merged with the nearby Angela Merici High School for girls to form the co-ed Holy Cross High on the Bishop David site, 5144 Dixie Highway.