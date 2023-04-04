St. Vincent de Paul fundraiser set for April 29

St. Vincent de Paul will host its 5th annual Roses & Rosé brunch April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program which serves survivors and their families. The program provides “housing and services that meet their immediate need for safety and help them exit to stable, permanent housing in the community,” according to a press release from St. Vincent de Paul.

Tickets are $75 and may be purchased by visiting https://one.bidpal.net/rosesandrose2023/welcome. There’s also an option to purchase a meal for one of the families served by the housing program.For more information, contact Tony Nochim at 301-8670 or send an email to tnochim@svdplou.org.