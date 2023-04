Catholic Charities of Louisville is collecting donations for more than 20 refugee families expected to arrive this month.

The ministry is in need of household items to be able to furnish apartments for the families. Specific needs include dining tables and chairs, couches and end tables.

Catholic Charities will be open to accept drop-offs at its 2220 W. Market St. April 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call 636-9263 or email donations@archlou.org to schedule a time to drop off.