David Renz, a Trinity High School senior, was photographed standing on a bridge he helped to build on the campus of the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center last fall. (Photo Special to The Record)

David Renz, a senior at Trinity High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 315, was named an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

For his Eagle Scout project, David helped to build a 15-foot walking bridge and stone steps at the Passionist Earth and Spirit Center on Newburg Road last fall.