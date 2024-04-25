St. Stephen Martyr students visit cancer patients

St. Stephen Martyr School students delivered 275 care packages, like the ones above, to Baptist Health CBC Group for cancer patients April 15. Students have assembled and delivered more than 3,000 of these packages over the last 10 years. (Photo Special to The Record)

A group of St. Stephen Martyr students visited cancer patients at Baptist Health CBC Group April 15 and delivered 275 care packages that included prayer pillows, prayer cards, snacks and small toiletry items. The students had the opportunity to interact with patients as they received treatment that day, according to an announcement from the school.

The group also toured the building and heard from several Baptist Health staff members who discussed various careers in the healthcare field.

“They explained to the students how fields like business and marketing are also needed in healthcare,” said Joyce Curry, a retired St. Stephen Martyr teaching assistant and volunteer. She has been coordinating this project for 10 years. The students have donated items, assembled and delivered more than 3,000 care packages to patients at Baptist Health during this time.

“The smiles on the patients’ faces and the students’ faces were priceless,” Curry said.