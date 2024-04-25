Bulletin Board — April 25, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will offer its monthly VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on May 1. Adoration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road, on May 4. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditation and music by Rita Michalak.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Lay Missionaries of Charity will meet at St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., on May 8 at 4 p.m. The international group is open to men and women, single or married who want to help others and grow their spiritual life. The gathering will include Mass, Liturgy of the Hours and rosary. Email Martha Green for details at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

Ursuline Sister Larraine Lauter will speak about the non-profit Water by Women organization at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville. It will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 6 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Adults Club for those age 50 and over will gather to play Putt-Putt and eat at Moe’s at 3 p.m. May 5. For locations and more information, call 502-553-1476.

SUPPORT GROUP

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Next month, on May 8, the topic is “Our Faith & Spiritual Tools to Feed Us.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on May 14 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Good Shepherd Benevolence Fund. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

ALUMNI EVENT

A DeSales High School Alumni Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. Third St., at 10:30 a.m. April 28. DeSales alumni and their families are invited. For more information, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette church is exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

May 2 and 3: No class due to the Kentucky Derby.

May 9 and 10: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate.

May 16 and 17: White Supremacy: A Consistent Ethic of Hate Part II.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.