St. Bartholomew to host ‘60 Minutes for Jesus’ in August

A three-night parish mission called “60 Minutes For Jesus” will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road, at 6:30 p.m. each night Aug.13-15.

The presenter will be Father Jim Sichko, who will use real-life experiences and tie them to the Gospel message of Jesus Christ, according to an announcement from the parish. The presentation is geared to the entire family.

Father Sichko, a priest of the Diocese of Lexington, Ky., was commissioned by Pope Francis as a Papal Missionaries of Mercy in 2016. He is the author of the new book “Encountering God as a Traveling Papal Missionary of Mercy.”

For more information on the mission, contact Gina Priddy at 451-2929 or gpridy@twc.com.

