Eight-week Grief Recovery Program begins Aug. 3 at St. John Paul II

St. John Paul II Church will host an eight-week Grief Recovery Program beginning on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The program is open to those who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago, according to an announcement from the parish.

“It is an action-filled program for moving beyond death,” the announcement said. “Unresolved grief can have a lifelong negative effect on a griever’s capacity for happiness. Grief Recovery offers specific actions to move beyond loss to a place of peace and happiness.”

For more information, contact Pattie Filley, CSW and certified grief specialist, at 502-459-4251, ext. 24, or 502-742-1190.