Record staff wins local journalism awards

A photo by Ruby Thomas from the installation Mass of Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre March 30, 2022, won first place in the local Society of Professional Journalists contest. In the image, Deacon Dennis Nash, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Diaconate Office, incensed the congregation as Deacon Michael Schultz, a seminarian for the archdiocese, looked on. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Work The Record produced in 2022 won nine awards, including six first place awards, in the Society of Professional Journalists Louisville Pro Chapter 2023 Metro Journalism Contest. The Record competed in the regional/community news division.

The best photo award was presented to reporter Ruby Thomas for an image of incense rising during the installation of Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre as Archbishop of Louisville.

The best new story award was presented to editor Marnie McAllister for a story about the late Congressman Romano Mazzoli after his death in November. Thomas took second in this category.

Reporter Kayla Bennett took first place in feature writing for a story called “For the love of food.”

The Record swept the public affairs writing category. Thomas took first place for reporting on trauma, foster care and legislation. Bennett placed second and Thomas also won third place.

For continuing coverage, Bennett, Thomas and McAllister shared a first-place award for a series of stories on welcoming Archbishop Fabre to Louisville.

In editorial writing, McAllister placed first for a piece called “A recipe for dismantling divisions.”

The awards were presented July 13 during the society’s annual awards dinner.