Presentations will explore charismatic spirituality

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will offer a series of presentations exploring the nature of charismatic spirituality at 2 p.m. in Holy Family Church’s chapel, 3926 Poplar Level Road.

The dates and topics are:

  • Aug. 6 — What is a Charismatic?
  • Aug. 13 —What is Baptism in the Holy Spirit?
  • Aug. 20 — What is the Gift of Tongues?
  • Aug. 27 — How does one become Baptized in the Holy Spirit?

For more information on the presentations or Catholic Charismatic Renewal, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

