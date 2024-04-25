Schools take part in Kickball tournament

Mercy Academy and DeSales High School students played kickball during the third annual KickBOWL tournament to support A Recipe to End Hunger April 21. (Photo Special to The Record) Mercy Academy hosted the third annual KickBOWL tournament against DeSales High School on Mercy’s Fegenbush Lane campus April 21. DeSales won the friendly game of kickball and both schools collected items to support A Recipe to End Hunger. DeSales High School and Mercy Academy students shook hands following the third annual KickBOWL tournament to support A Recipe to End Hunger April 21. (Photo Special to The Record)