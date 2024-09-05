St. Meinrad will host a retreat on ‘holy leisure’

St. Meinrad Guest House and Retreat Center in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host a retreat on “Letting Holy Leisure Be Our Way” Sept. 13-15.

According to a press release, “The late 20th-century philosopher Josef Piper said that our world is heading toward ‘total work.’ People are being subsumed into work, and the world’s ‘leisure’ is a means to prepare for more work. This retreat will reflect on the problem of ‘total work’ and steps we can take to let holy leisure, grounded in God, be the way that gives us life and gives meaning to our work.” The cost of the retreat is $300 for one person or $425 for two, and includes a guest room and meals. The cost for commuters is $150. To register, visit https://www.saintmeinrad.org/retreats/list-all-retreats/ or call 812-357-6611.