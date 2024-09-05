10 students join Louisville Youth Philanthropy Council

Ten students from Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are joining the 2024-2025 Louisville Youth Philanthropy Council (LYPC). They are among 53 students in the program, representing 15 schools in Jefferson, Oldham and Shelby counties.

The council will have several different focuses this year. The Catholic school students and their areas of focus are:

The following students will work to “create a sense of community for Louisville youth by focusing on education and post-secondary readiness through community centers,” according to a recent release from LYPC:

Katherine Amlung, Assumption High School

Arden Garrett, Sacred Heart Academy

Madison Wagner, Sacred Heart Academy

The following students will “improve access to resources for victims experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence,” according to a recent release from LYPC:

Abigail Galligan, Presentation Academy

Sarah Kirchdorfer, Sacred Heart Academy

Amelia Lim, Sacred Heart Academy

Shawn Riedling, St. Xavier High School

The following students will “support organizations that work to improve the wellbeing of animals through resources, intervention and education,” according to a recent release from LYPC: