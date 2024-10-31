Archdiocesan News

Wedding Anniversary Archdiocese of Louisville

by

William and Betty Kimpflein, members of St. Joseph Church in Butchertown, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 2. Mrs. Kimpflein, the former Betty Zimmerer, is retired after working at Campus Quilt Co. Mr. Kimpflein is a retired truck driver for Cowan Systems. The couple have two children and two grandchildren. They are celebrating with family. 

