NY bishops urge voters to reject proposed amendment they call ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’

Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany, N.Y., New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, and Bishop Salvatore R. Matano of Rochester, N.Y., are pictured in a combination photo. A proposed state constitutional amendment New York voters will consider in November could have negative ramifications for Catholic concerns, the state’s bishops argued in a statement Sept. 5. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller/CNS photo/Paul Haring)

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

A proposed state constitutional amendment New York voters will consider in November could have negative ramifications for Catholic concerns, the state’s bishops argued in a statement Sept. 5.

Proposal 1, the Equal Rights Amendment, is a ballot measure that mandates fair treatment for all people under state law. However, opponents argue it is aimed at protecting abortion and that its broad language could have unintended consequences, including for parental rights.

The Equal Rights Amendment ballot proposal states: “No person shall, because of … sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy, be subjected to any discrimination.”

“Pope Francis has reminded us that as thoughtful Catholics, we must participate in the public square for the sake of the common good,” said a joint statement from Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York and Bishops Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany, Robert J. Brennan of Brooklyn, Michael W. Fisher of Buffalo, Terry R. LaValley of Ogdensburg, Salvatore R. Matano of Rochester, John O. Barres of Rockville Centre, Douglas J. Lucia of Syracuse, as well as the auxiliary bishops and retired bishops of New York.

“Every Catholic is called to do the work of properly informing his or her conscience and voting for candidates and policies that will best advance the natural law, the protection of human rights, the dignity of the human person, the sacredness of all life, and the teachings of Christ and His Church,” they said. “It is a presidential election year, and there are important votes to be cast for Congress and the state Legislature as well. Importantly, in New York, like several other states, there is also a critical referendum on the ballot.”

The title of that referendum, the Equal Rights Amendment, they said, “suggests a noble cause, as all children of God should be treated equally under the law. However, this proposed amendment to the state Constitution is broadly written and could have dangerous consequences if enacted, which is why we oppose it and urge you to vote no.”

They argued the measure would, in effect, “permanently legalize abortion without restriction and up until the moment of birth in New York.”

“Aside from being redundant in a state that already has stripped away all abortion limitations, the amendment would render impossible any change to the law if the hearts and minds of New Yorkers were ever to shift toward protecting the child in the womb,” they said.

The amendment’s broad language and mention of “age” as a protected class “could also lead to parents’ rights being stripped away,” they argued, citing issues of gender.

“Proposal 1 is a wolf in sheep’s clothing that could lead to darkness for many New York families,” they said. “This amendment disregards the lives of unborn and struggling children in the name of political agendas. It could have dangerous consequences for these children and their parents.

As they look to make their voices heard in the public square, faithful Catholics should consider these consequences and vote no. Likewise, they should thoughtfully vote their informed conscience up and down the ballot so that we might usher in change for good.”

Multiple states will have measures to expand access to abortion on their ballots Nov. 5, with such measures thus far posing a key challenge for pro-life groups after their losses on similar contests in post-Dobbs elections across the country. But New York’s measure is broader than some comparable efforts, which are more narrowly about abortion.

Although the amendment is widely expected to pass, Michele Sterlace-Accorsi, executive director of Feminists Choosing Life of New York, previously told OSV News she believes educating voters about the issue can go a long way in defeating the ERA and protecting the vulnerable women and children who would be most impacted by it.

“We know that New York is a policy and culture leader in the nation and in the world, so we’re hoping for an upset victory,” she said.