Hildegard House seeks volunteers, offers training Sept. 14

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them.

Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity and access hospice care, according to a press release from Hildegard House. Volunteers who can serve the evening shift are especially needed. A training session for new volunteers will be held Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit www.hildegardhouse.org and complete the online volunteer application. For more information, call 653-1488.