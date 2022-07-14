Catholic Charities of Louisville is collecting backpacks and school supplies for nearly 700 children served by its programs.

In addition to backpacks, the agency needs two-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, calculators, left- and right-handed scissors, colored pencils, glue sticks, highlighters, pencil pouches for three-ring binders, quality sharpened #2 pencils and other items. A full list is available on the agency’s Amazon wish list: https://a.co/6lSP8YK.

Contact Toni at aflores@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 316, to schedule a time to drop off donations through July 26.