Archdiocesan News

Catholic Charities of Louisville
is collecting school supplies

Catholic Charities of Louisville is collecting backpacks and school supplies for nearly 700 children served by its programs.

In addition to backpacks, the agency needs two-pocket folders, spiral notebooks, calculators, left- and right-handed scissors, colored pencils, glue sticks, highlighters, pencil pouches for three-ring binders, quality sharpened #2 pencils and other items. A full list is available on the agency’s Amazon wish list: https://a.co/6lSP8YK.

Contact Toni at aflores@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 316, to schedule a time to drop off donations through July 26.

