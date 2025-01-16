St. Vincent de Paul car and bourbon raffle tickets available through January

St. Vincent de Paul is selling tickets for its vintage car and bourbon online raffle through Jan. 31.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by visiting one.bidpal.net/svdpraffle/welcome.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold and the proceeds will go towards the programs to house 400 homeless individuals nightly, helping to feed more than 10,000 people each month and to provide counseling and case management to clients, according to a press release from the agency.

The grand prize is a 1953 MG TD Roadster valued at $30,000. The car is on display at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 10280 Shelbyville Road and can be viewed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to the release.