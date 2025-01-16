Bulletin Board — January 16, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

The Mass of Remembrance and Healing (the Purple Mass) for those grieving the loss of a loved one to substance abuse will be celebrated on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass and all are welcome to attend.

VOCATIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Vocations Committee will host a vocations and Catholic trivia night with local religious on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. The event will include fellowship, trivia and compline. RSVP at tinyurl.com/vocationstrivia. For more information, contact eledgerwood@stmm.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Jennifer Wilson of Catholic Charities’ Indigent Burial Program will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a free “Zoom and See Discernment Retreat” Feb. 7-9. The online retreat will give participants time to pray with the sisters and explore religious life. For more information, visit oppeace.org/become-a-sister or call/text 405-248-7027.

SUPPORT GROUPS

DivorceCare, a free seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 through April 29.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

Walking Through Grief, a 10-week support group for people grieving the death of someone close, runs from Jan. 26 to March 30 and is offered via Zoom and in person.

The group, which is free and open to all, meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center. To register or receive a Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588 or druiz@stmm.org.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Loretto Community will host Demitasse, a trio of flute, bassoon and piano, on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

YOUNG ADULTS

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Pax Young Adult Ministry will host a “Sunday Night Family Dinner” on Jan. 19 for all young adults following the 5 p.m. Mass. The event includes a free meal and will be held in the hospitality room. For more information, contact eledgerwood@stmm.org.

HERE AND THERE

St. Bartholomew Church will host a trivia night on Jan. 24 at the Magel Center, 2040 Buechel Bank Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per player with four to eight players per team. Concessions will be available. Register at saintbarths.org/parish-trivia-night or call 451-2929.

Holy Family Church, 3939 Poplar Level Road, will host a dessert card party Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at noon and admission is $6. For reservations, call Pam Stober at 724-2633.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Family Renewal Project will host a two-part “crash-course” series on an “Introduction to Theology of the Body” program. The series will meet at St. Albert Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on Jan. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. Participants under 18 may attend with a parent/guardian. Nursing infants are welcome. Register at bit.ly/tob0125.

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will address maintaining and improving brain health in an upcoming session on Jan. 22 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road. The speaker is Dr. Jane Thibault. The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is encouraged by visiting nazhome.org/rsvp.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter. Upcoming classes are:

“Introduction to Christology,” Jan. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane

“Lesson Planning for Adolescent Theology” Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Zoom

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org/catechist-certification/catalogue/. Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).



Family Renewal Project will host an info-session for anyone interested in attending or promoting the “Life-Giving Wounds retreat” for adult children of divorced or separated parents, which will be held in Louisville this March. The session will be held Jan. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Riede Room at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang will share his experience and answer questions. For more information, email info@familyrenewalproject.com.