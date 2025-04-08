Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus.

For the next Saints for Kids, the subject of the artwork is St. Joan of Arc. A photo of the artwork can be submitted via email to ocastlen@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope.

The deadline to submit is May 8. Call reporter Olivia Castlen at 471-2131 with any questions.