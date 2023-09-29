Retreat for people suffering after an abortion is planned Nov. 3-5

Rachel’s Vineyard, a weekend retreat for men and women suffering after an abortion, will be held Nov. 3-5, in Owensboro, Ky.

The retreat is meant to offer a “supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment, where women and men can express, release and reconcile painful post-abortive emotions to begin the process of restoration, renewal and healing,” an announcement about the retreat said.

For more information, contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com. More information is also available at HopeAfterAbortionKY.com.