Sister of Charity of Nazareth Theresa Cash, a musician and teacher, dies at 96

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Theresa Cash, formerly Sister Elizabeth Theresa, died April 25 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 96 and in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister Cash, a native of Fancy Farm, Ky., ministered as a musician and teacher for more than six decades in Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Cash taught at St. Agnes School.

Sister Cash often directed the youth and adult choir in the parishes to which she was assigned. She served as choir director at St. Vincent de Paul Church on the Motherhouse campus in Nazareth from 1988 to 2015.

Sister Cash also served as a lector, choir member and in the apostolate of prayer.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and members of her religious community.

Due to the pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sister Cash at 10:30 a.m. April 29 followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed at https://scnfamily.org/live and will be recorded for later viewing.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.