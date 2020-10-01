Soup subscription service to benefit Common Table

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table culinary program will offer a six-week, weekly soup and bread subscription service this fall.

The soups are made by Common Table students and the bread is made by a local bakery, Wildflour Bakehouse.

The menu includes potato soup with sourdough bread; turkey and wild rice soup with cheddar garlic bread; sweet potato, cauliflower, garlic and curry soup with honey wheat bread; beef stew with farmhouse white bread; broccoli soup with focaccia bread; and pork posole with nine-grain bread.

The Common Table culinary program aims to “fight poverty by providing free culinary arts training to people who face barriers to employment,” according to a news release from Catholic Charities. The soup subscription service supports students’ tuition costs and employment services.

Subscriptions are $78 for six weeks and include one quart of soup and a loaf of fresh bread each week.

The service runs from Oct. 14 to Nov. 18. Individuals interested should register by Oct. 7. Common Table will deliver to locations where 10 or more individuals have registered. Others can pick up from Common Table at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen at 1200 S. 28th Street.