Monte Cassino pilgrimages will be online

St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine in Southern Indiana will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilgrimages are usually held each Sunday in October.

Each week a Marian talk presented by one of the monks will be shared online.

The speakers and their topics are:

Oct. 4 — Benedictine Father Joseph Cox will present “Mary, Mother of Life.”

Oct. 11 — Brother Maurus Zoeller will present “Marian Shrines and Pilgrimages.”

Oct. 18 — Benjamin Ziegler, a Benedictine novitiate, will present “Through the Eyes of Mary.”

Oct. 25 — Brother Stanley Rother Wagner will present “Here are My Mother and My Brothers: Monastic Devotion to Mary for the 21st Century.”

The presentations will be available at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.