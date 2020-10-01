Archdiocesan News

Monte Cassino pilgrimages will be online

The interior of Monte Cassino Shrine in St. Meinrad, Ind., is seen Oct. 1 after two years of restoration efforts. The shrine, named after the famous Italian monastery founded by St. Benedict, has a history nearly as long as the nearby Benedictine-run St. Meinrad Archabbey, dating back to 1870. (CNS photo by Katie Rutter)

St. Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine in Southern Indiana will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilgrimages are usually held each Sunday in October.

Each week a Marian talk presented by one of the monks will be shared online. 

The speakers and their topics are:

Oct. 4 — Benedictine Father Joseph Cox will present “Mary, Mother of Life.”

Oct. 11 — Brother Maurus Zoeller will present “Marian Shrines and Pilgrimages.”

Oct. 18 — Benjamin Ziegler, a Benedictine novitiate, will present “Through the Eyes of Mary.”

Oct. 25 — Brother Stanley Rother Wagner will present “Here are My Mother and My Brothers: Monastic Devotion to Mary for the 21st Century.”

The presentations will be available at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.

