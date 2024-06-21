Archdiocesan News

Sitio Clothing Ministry’s ‘We Care Banquet’ set for Aug. 1

by

Sitio Clothing Ministry, a ministry of St. John Vianney Church, will host its fifth annual “We Care Banquet” Aug. 1 at Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Amy Nace-Degonda, Program Director for the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative at Catholic Charities of Louisville, will be the guest speaker. Billy Hower will provide praise and worship music, and the event will include a silent auction. 

The first 100 who register will receive a free copy of Matthew Kelly’s book “Do Something Beautiful for God.” 

Tickets are $45 or $360 for a table of eight. To register, send payment and name, address, phone, and email to Sitio Clothing Ministry, P.O. Box 9431, Louisville, Ky., 40209-0431 or call 969-0018.

Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Spalding dedicates new academic center
Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure and the Board of Trustees dedicated...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *