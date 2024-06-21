Sitio Clothing Ministry’s ‘We Care Banquet’ set for Aug. 1

Sitio Clothing Ministry, a ministry of St. John Vianney Church, will host its fifth annual “We Care Banquet” Aug. 1 at Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amy Nace-Degonda, Program Director for the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative at Catholic Charities of Louisville, will be the guest speaker. Billy Hower will provide praise and worship music, and the event will include a silent auction.

The first 100 who register will receive a free copy of Matthew Kelly’s book “Do Something Beautiful for God.”

Tickets are $45 or $360 for a table of eight. To register, send payment and name, address, phone, and email to Sitio Clothing Ministry, P.O. Box 9431, Louisville, Ky., 40209-0431 or call 969-0018.